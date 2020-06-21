247 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
On June 21, in Moldova 247 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed. Information is provided by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.
According to the agency, over the past day 1,052 tests for coronavirus were conducted in the country's laboratories.
Thus, the number of people infected in the country since the beginning of the epidemic has increased to 14,200.
