Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
СРОЧНО! 450 новых случаев COVID-19 в Молдове
 

Urgent! 397 new cases of coronavirus reported


On June 20, 397 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Moldova. Information is provided by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.

2,019 tests were made to detect COVID-19. Six more people have died in the last 24 hours.

In total, 13,953 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Moldova. 7,745 people were cured, 464 died.


Опубликовано: 17:09 20/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Urgent! 366 new cases of coronavirus reported in Moldova
  • 229 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Moldova
  • 107 new cases of coronavirus registered in Moldova
  • Urgent! 450 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
  • 264 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Moldova










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV