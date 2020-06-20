Urgent! 397 new cases of coronavirus reported
On June 20, 397 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Moldova. Information is provided by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.
2,019 tests were made to detect COVID-19. Six more people have died in the last 24 hours.
In total, 13,953 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Moldova. 7,745 people were cured, 464 died.
2,019 tests were made to detect COVID-19. Six more people have died in the last 24 hours.
In total, 13,953 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Moldova. 7,745 people were cured, 464 died.
Опубликовано: 17:09 20/06/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: