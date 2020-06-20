Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Coronavirus in Moldova: situation of June 20


As of the morning of June 20, 13,556 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Moldova, 1,146 of which in Transnistria. Over the past day, 68 people with suspected infection were admitted to the COVID-19 Center.

440 hospitalized patients remain in serious condition, 23 of them are connected to ventilators. 220 people were discharged from medical facilities. A total of 7,745 patients recovered. From the complications caused by coronavirus, another eight people died, all had chronic diseases. The total number of deaths is currently 458.


Опубликовано: 14:06 20/06/2020

