The State Meteorological Service has announced another “yellow code” due to bad weather prognostication.



The warning takes effect today at 1:00 pm and will be valid until 03:00 am on June 21. During the indicated period, over the most part of the republic’s territory, short-term rains with thunderstorms, sometimes heavy rains with hail and intensification of squally wind up to 15-20 m / s are expected.