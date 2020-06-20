Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
“Yellow code” extended in Moldova


The State Meteorological Service has announced another “yellow code” due to bad weather prognostication.

The warning takes effect today at 1:00 pm and will be valid until 03:00 am on June 21. During the indicated period, over the most part of the republic’s territory, short-term rains with thunderstorms, sometimes heavy rains with hail and intensification of squally wind up to 15-20 m / s are expected.


Опубликовано: 14:03 20/06/2020

