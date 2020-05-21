Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
СРОЧНО! 450 новых случаев COVID-19 в Молдове
 

Urgent! 450 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova


On June 19, 450 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Moldova. Information is provided by the Ministry of Health.

Today, 2,013 tests were conducted. Most of the new cases were registered in Chisinau - 126. In Balti there are 108 new cases.

By the present moment 7,525 people were cured, 450 died. The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed is 13,556. 5,581 cases are active.


Опубликовано: 17:08 19/06/2020

