Urgent! 374 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova


During the day in Moldova, another 374 cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded.

This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

In Moldova, a total of 13,106 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered.


Опубликовано: 17:50 18/06/2020

