Urgent! 374 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
During the day in Moldova, another 374 cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded.
This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
In Moldova, a total of 13,106 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered.
Опубликовано: 17:50 18/06/2020
