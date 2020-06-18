President Dodon held a second meeting with the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson for Transnistria, Thomas Meyer-Harting.



“As part of today's meeting, a more detailed exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues regarding the current state of affairs on the Transnistrian settlement. Special attention was paid to such issues as free movement of citizens, telecommunications, problems of the banking system, as well as prospects for implementation of new initiatives aimed at building confidence.



In conclusion, I expressed the Moldovan side’s interest in continuing an open dialogue at various levels in order to achieve a full-fledged progress in the Transnistrian settlement,” said Igor Dodon.



