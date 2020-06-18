This year again, President Igor Dodon will support the representatives of Moldova at the Slavic Bazaar competition, which will be held on July 14-20 in Belarusian Vitebsk.



This was announced by the Head of State at a meeting with musician Konstantin Moskovich and composer Oleg Baralyuk. The President discussed with them a number of issues related to the current state of affairs in the field of culture and the country as a whole.



“In the context of the Year of Medical Worker celebrated in 2020 in the Republic of Moldova, I highly appreciated the composition „Ingeri cu halate albe” (Angels in White Coats- ed.), created by our artists. I am proud that our society shows solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 virus,” the President noted.