Igor Dodon will support Moldovan representatives at the Slavic Bazaar contest


This year again, President Igor Dodon will support the representatives of Moldova at the Slavic Bazaar competition, which will be held on July 14-20 in Belarusian Vitebsk.

This was announced by the Head of State at a meeting with musician Konstantin Moskovich and composer Oleg Baralyuk. The President discussed with them a number of issues related to the current state of affairs in the field of culture and the country as a whole.

In the context of the Year of Medical Worker celebrated in 2020 in the Republic of Moldova, I highly appreciated the composition „Ingeri cu halate albe” (Angels in White Coats- ed.), created by our artists. I am proud that our society shows solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 virus,” the President noted.


Опубликовано: 17:44 18/06/2020

