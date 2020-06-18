According to 52.4% of the experts surveyed as part of a sociological study if Igor Dodon and Maia Sandu meet in the second round of elections, the current Head of State will win.



They note that Maia Sandu already lost to Igor Dodon in 2016, and since then her support by the population has not increased, but, on the contrary, has decreased. Experts also pay attention to the fact that the right flank is fragmented, and there are more voters on the left flank and they are more united in their preferences.



The survey was conducted by iData - Date Inteligente from June 10 to 15. As part of the study, 21 experts with different political views were interviewed.