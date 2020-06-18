Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Donald Tusk urged Moldova to dissolve parliament and hold early elections


Ex-President of the European Council, leader of the European People’s Party Donald Tusk called on Moldovan politicians to dissolve parliament and hold early elections. Tusk said this after it became known that the ruling coalition of socialists and democrats in Moldova lost the parliamentary majority due to departure of another deputy - Efrosinia Gretu.

Tusk named the current parliament of Moldova non-functional and called for giving people the opportunity to elect a new legislative body.


Опубликовано: 12:13 18/06/2020

