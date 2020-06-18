12,732 cases of coronavirus were confirmed, 1,127 of which were in Transnistria. Over the past day, 132 people with suspected coronavirus were admitted to the COVID-19 Center. 444 hospitalized patients remain in serious condition, 27 of them are connected to ventilators.



Another 175 people were discharged from medical facilities. In total, 7,252 citizens recovered. Five people more died from complications caused by coronavirus. All had chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths is 438.