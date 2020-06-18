The oligarchs continue to desperately buy up deputies to regain power in Moldova. They hope in this way to escape and avoid criminal punishment for bank fraud and all their illegal schemes. They hope that then they will not have to return the stolen money, and the bribery of deputies and creation of chaos are the only means to implement their plans. The task of healthy forces in parliament is not to let them do it. That is why in the coming days, Igor Dodon intends to initiate discussions with anti-oligarchic parties in the country's legislative body.



The President writes about this on his social media page, commenting on the latest events in the political life of Moldova. The Head of State draws attention to the fact that the lack of a sufficient number of votes in the current parliamentary majority does not mean a political crisis and destabilization, since the current government will continue its activities in any case and will do whatever citizens need during this crisis period. Igor Dodon believes that the main challenge to all healthy political forces in parliament is not allowing the oligarchic group Plahotniuc-Shor-Candu to take control of power again and seize the country.



“In order to stop the plans of Plahotniuc and Shor, it is necessary that the PSRM, PDS, PDM and PPDA show political responsibility, together find the best solutions so that there is no more chaos and anarchy in Parliament of the Republic of Moldova. The oligarchs still have enough funds from the stolen billion to buy deputies from all parties, not only from the PDM. I am sure that there are solutions to prevent the country from returning to the nightmare that was a year ago.



I will oppose any political structure involving the parties of Shor and Plahotniuc, the defectors bought by them, those who are accused of bank fraud and other crimes that have led citizens to poverty. Anyone who thinks that the goal of the oligarchs comes down to fighting Dodon or PSRM is wrong, because then Plahotniuc will start to fight Maia Sandu, Andrei Nestase and others. The goal of the oligarchs is the capture of the Constitutional Court, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and justice in general, in order to close criminal cases and resume blackmailing those who interfere with them,” – Igor Dodon wrote.



“Anti-oligarchic parties can agree on which projects are in the interests of citizens and should be supported. Last but not least, given the desire expressed by the PDS to hold early elections, I could support this proposal if we are confident that this decision reflects aspirations of the people. I am sure that we have a serious problem in parliament, which is becoming less and less representative after some deputies decided to betray their electorate and there are serious suspicions that they were bribed by oligarchs”, President Dodon said.



“If the activity of the current government is blocked or it is dismissed, those who participate in the establishment of chaos, those who put citizens at risk, will be responsible for the fact that the country will remain without power,” he warned.