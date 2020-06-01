Message came about a bomb in the premises of the Russian Embassy
About half an hour ago, a message was received about an allegedly bomb in the building of the Russian Embassy in the center of Chisinau.
Information came from the first secretary of the Russian embassy. Police, rescuers and sappers arrived at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.
Опубликовано: 09:30 18/06/2020
