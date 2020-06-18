The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of major currencies in the country on June 18: the dollar will rise by 1 ban - up to 17 lei 25 bans, the euro will fall in price by 12 bans and will cost 19 lei 39 bans.



The Romanian leu will cost 4 lei 1 ban. The course of the Ukrainian hryvnia and the Russian ruble will remain at 64 and 24 bans per unit, respectively.