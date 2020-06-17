Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
The government approved a bill on social support for families of military personnel and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs


The document assumes an increase in the degree of social protection of families of military personnel and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in case of loss of a breadwinner. The legislative initiative provides for an increase in the amount of pensions for the loss of a breadwinner from the current 30% -40% of his income to 50%.

The bill will be proposed to the deputies. If approved, the law will enter into force on January 1, 2021.


Опубликовано: 17:19 17/06/2020

