On June 17, 478 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Moldova. The information was presented at a press briefing at the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.



Two new cases were brought into the country. The total number of confirmed cases for the whole time is 12,732. 5,222 cases are active. Most of all new cases are confirmed in Chisinau - 149. In Balti - 81. Another 10 deaths were registered. In total 433 people died from the COVID-19 complications.