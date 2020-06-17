A message came about a bomb planted in the courthouse in Chisinau
As a result of the searches, law enforcement officers did not find any suspicious objects. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.
Police identify the author of the fake call.
Recall, an unknown man reported about a bomb planted in a courthouse of the Center sector of Chisinau at 11.54 am. Staff and visitors were evacuated.
Опубликовано: 16:17 17/06/2020
