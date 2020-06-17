President Igor Dodon met with the OSCE Special Representative for the Transnistrian Settlement Thomas-Mayr Harting. The meeting was also attended by the head of the OSCE Mission to Moldova, Klaus Neukirch.



The parties discussed a wide range of issues regarding the current agenda for the settlement of the Transnistrian conflict. In particular, they talked about the problems of free movement of our citizens through the Dniester, functioning of the banking system, telecommunications, etc.



“I highly praised the role of the OSCE as a key negotiating platform, expressed gratitude to the mediators for helping to bring the positions of the two banks of the Dniester closer together for the benefit of the people,” noted Igor Dodon.



