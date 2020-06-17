Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
OSCE Special Representative for the Transnistrian Settlement to Visit Chisinau and Tiraspol


According to the Moldovan media, the visit of Thomas Mayr-Harting will take place in the coming days.

In Chisinau, Ambassador Mayr-Harting plans to meet with President Igor Dodon, Deputy Prime Minister Cristina Lesnic and Foreign Minister Oleg Tsulea.

In Tiraspol, the special representative will hold meeting with the head of the Transnistrian region, Vadim Krasnoselsky.


Опубликовано: 10:52 17/06/2020

