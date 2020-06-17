An author’s comment by political scientist Bogdan Tsyrdea, posted on his official channel in the Telegram network:



"Today, DA platform deputy chair A. Slusari accused Maia Sandu of playing with Plahotniuc!!



Say, you, Ms. Sandu, voted for speaker Candu in January 2015!



Then Candu and Plahotniuc voted for the government of Gaburich, in which you were a member!



Then, because of you, we were in opposition in November 2019! It was you who put forward this stupid law on the General Prosecutor's Office. And the Constitutional Court declared it unconstitutional!



In short, you gave power to Plahotniuc. And today you gave power to Dodon!



You played with Plahonyuk and Candu in 2015, why don't you want to play now?



Let's together with Candu resign Chicu and Dodon and appoint a PPDA government!"

