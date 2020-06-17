Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Igor Dodon discussed with Irina Vlah the epidemiological situation in Gagauzia


This morning Igor Dodon held a working meeting with the Bashkan of the Gagauz autonomy, Irina Vlah. The parties discussed the socio-economic development of the region, paying particular attention to the unfavorable epidemiological situation in connection with the new surge in COVID-19 infection.

Currently, the main foci of infection have been recorded in Comrat and Chadyr-Lunga regions. According to Irina Vlah, in the medical institutions of Gagauzia there is a need to additionally help with medical personnel and equipment.

Nevertheless, the regional leadership keeps the situation under control, and the central authorities guarantee the provision of all necessary assistance in the fight against the epidemic, the President said on his page on social networks.


10:27 17/06/2020

