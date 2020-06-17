According to the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Moldova, the euro and the dollar will add value in relation to the Moldovan leu.



On Wednesday, the euro will cost 19 lei 51 bans, which is 14 bans more than yesterday. The dollar will add two bans and will cost 17 lei 24 bans. The Romanian leu will increase by three bans - up to 4 lei and 3 bans. The Russian ruble and Ukrainian hryvnia will cost 24 and 64 bans, respectively.