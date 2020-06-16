The Prosecutor General Alexander Stoianoglo sent a request to the competent authorities of the United States for extradition of the former PDM leader Vladimir Plahotniuc. The entire set of documents required for this procedure was sent to the US law enforcement.



The anti-corruption prosecutor’s office also sent a request to the American authorities to conduct investigative actions, including those related to Plahotniuc’s property in the United States. The Prosecutor's Office for Special Cases and Organized Crime will take similar steps in the coming days.



“These measures are taken to confirm the charges against Vlad Plahotniuc, to identify his property resulting from criminal acts, as well as to compensate for damage caused by bank theft,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

