Political scientist Bogdan Tsyrdea gave his comment on the last events in the country.



“So, what did we tell you?



The liberation of Platon caused animal fear in the Candu-Shor crime group.



They immediately launched a fake audio file.



Tauber received the command and immediately gathered 15 people to simulate protests.



We understand feelings of Candu and Shor.



They urgently need to divert attention from Platon and his accusations against Candu!



What's next?



Will Renitsa come out? Will they launch a porn? Combatants? A bomb at the Russian embassy?



Will ANRE team raise the price of electricity?



Or thermoelectric will increase tariffs?



Or try to dismiss Ion Chicu’s government on Thursday?



We will see. But we like the hysteria of these gentlemen.”