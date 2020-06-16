"Yellow code" of meteorological hazard announced due to precipitation
The State Hydrometeorological Service of Moldova announced a yellow weather hazard code in connection with thunderstorms. The warning will be valid until 8.00 pm.
According to forecasts, the bad weather will be accompanied by a strong wind.
Опубликовано: 13:19 16/06/2020
