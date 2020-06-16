Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Генеральная прокуратура требует экстрадиции Владимира Плахотнюка
 

"Yellow code" of meteorological hazard announced due to precipitation


The State Hydrometeorological Service of Moldova announced a yellow weather hazard code in connection with thunderstorms. The warning will be valid until 8.00 pm.

According to forecasts, the bad weather will be accompanied by a strong wind.


Опубликовано: 13:19 16/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Meteorological hazard yellow code announced due to strong wind
  • Yellow meteorological hazard code is announced in Moldova
  • Moldova announced a yellow weather hazard code due to the fog
  • Yellow code of meteor hazard announced in Balti due to air pollution
  • Moldova announced a yellow weather hazard code due to increased wind










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV