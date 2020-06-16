Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Генеральная прокуратура требует экстрадиции Владимира Плахотнюка
 

COVID-19 in Moldova: The number of recovered people reached 6,901


According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection, the number of completely cured of coronavirus reached 6,901 patients. Meanwhile, the total number of infected is 11,879 people.

417 people died from complications caused by the dangerous infection.


Опубликовано: 13:02 16/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • COVID-19 in Moldova: 3,802 people recovered
  • Another 27 patients recovered from coronavirus
  • Data for April 3 on COVID-19: two people recovered, 62 in serious condition
  • Ministry of Health: 560 people recovered from coronavirus in Moldova
  • Coronavirus in Moldova: 1,114 people recovered










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV