COVID-19 in Moldova: The number of recovered people reached 6,901
According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection, the number of completely cured of coronavirus reached 6,901 patients. Meanwhile, the total number of infected is 11,879 people.
417 people died from complications caused by the dangerous infection.
Опубликовано: 13:02 16/06/2020
