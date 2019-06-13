Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Богдан Цырдя: «Портал Плахотнюка-Канду опубликовал очередной «фейк», чтобы обезопасить своих людей!»
 

Platon: Andrian Candu is the architect of the theft of the billion


This was stated by Vyacheslav Platon on a public TV channel program.

He explained that he would present evidences to the prosecutors that Andrian Candu had created a theft scheme and developed documents that made it possible. At the same time, Platon announced the complicity of former Prime Minister Yuri Leanca and Shor Party deputy Denis Ulanov.

Recall that the entrepreneur Vyacheslav Platon was released after four years in prison.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Alexander Stoyanoglo said that Vyacheslav Platon was convicted on the basis of a fabricated case.


Опубликовано: 09:11 16/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • The case of Vyacheslav Platon was completely falsified
  • Vyacheslav Platon was released from prison
  • Platon after liberation: I will fight with Plahotniuc
  • Businessman Vyacheslav Platon was sentenced to 18 years in prison
  • Vyacheslav Platon, sentenced to 18 years, can be added another 16 years in ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV