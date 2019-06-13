This was stated by Vyacheslav Platon on a public TV channel program.



He explained that he would present evidences to the prosecutors that Andrian Candu had created a theft scheme and developed documents that made it possible. At the same time, Platon announced the complicity of former Prime Minister Yuri Leanca and Shor Party deputy Denis Ulanov.



Recall that the entrepreneur Vyacheslav Platon was released after four years in prison.



Earlier, Prosecutor General Alexander Stoyanoglo said that Vyacheslav Platon was convicted on the basis of a fabricated case.