The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of major currencies in the country on Tuesday, June 16.



The dollar will fall by one ban. Its price will be 17 lei 22 bans. The euro will fall in price by 10 bans and will cost 19 lei 37 bans. The Romanian leu with minus three bans willcost 4 lei exactly. The Ukrainian hryvnia will cost 64 bans, and the Russian ruble - 24 bans.