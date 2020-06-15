Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Vyacheslav Platon called MP Sergiu Litvinenko "an agent of Plahotniuc"


"Actually this person works for Plahotniuc and received an order. The lawyers already informed me and even gave the text of his application for a linguistic examination. Experts said that the text that Mr. Litvinenko posted on his Facebook and the text of Viorel Morari addressed to the prosecutor general was written by the same person," said Platon, after he was released from prison.

Recall that PAS deputy Sergiu Litvinenko said that Vyacheslav Platon was an agent of the Russian special services.


