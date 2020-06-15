This was announced by Vyacheslav Platon after leaving prison. When asked by journalists what he would do after his release, he replied that he was not going to leave Chisinau.



“The main goal is to cleanse the country of everything that means Plahotniuc. Total struggle with Plahotniuc, at all levels of power, where he has influence,” said Platon.



Entrepreneur Vyacheslav Platon was released from prison today after four years. According to the prosecutors, after considering the case file, the Chisinau court approved the petition of the Prosecutor General regarding the suspension of the execution of sentence by Vyacheslav Platon.



Thus, the judges suspended the verdict of May 20, 2017, according to which Platon was sentenced to 18 years on charges of fraud, money laundering and active corruption.



Serving further punishment by Platon is due to the development of the procedure for review of the criminal case previously instituted by the Prosecutor's Office in special cases.