139 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova


During the day, another 139 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded in Moldova.

This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

Thus, in Moldova, a total of 11,179 cases of coronavirus infection were registered.


Опубликовано: 17:23 15/06/2020

