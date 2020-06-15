139 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
During the day, another 139 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded in Moldova.
This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
Thus, in Moldova, a total of 11,179 cases of coronavirus infection were registered.
Опубликовано: 17:23 15/06/2020
