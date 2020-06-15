Vyacheslav Platon was released from prison
The famous businessman Vyacheslav Platon was released from prison.
This was announced by his lawyer Ion Cretu.
The court suspended the sentence in relation to Platon on the basis of a corresponding request submitted by the Prosecutor General Alexander Stoyanoglo.
Опубликовано: 14:54 15/06/2020
