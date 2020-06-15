Former Democratic Party leader Vlad Plahotniuc, who left the country last year, sought political asylum in the United States. Plahotniuc’s statement was rejected in a lawsuit filed in the US federal court, Radio Liberty reports.



In January, four months after submitting the application, Plahotniuc was canceled the American visa. This happened after the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that "Plahotniuc’s corrupt actions undermined the rule of law and seriously jeopardized the independence of democratic institutions in Moldova." The measures taken against Plahotniuc mean that neither he nor his closest family members have the right to obtain an American visa.



Plahotniuc filed a lawsuit in a court in New York, claiming that the visa ban had robbed him of the “proper asylum process and thereby exposed his life and freedom to serious danger.”