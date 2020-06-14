Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
281 new cases of coronavirus confirmed


On June 14, in Moldova, 281 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed. Information is provided by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.

In total, 984 tests were done. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease reached 11,740. 6,623 people were cured. 406 passed away.


Опубликовано: 17:30 14/06/2020

