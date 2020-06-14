75 servicemen of the elite unit of the National Army of the Republic of Moldova will take part in the military parade, which will be held on June 24 in Red Square in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany.



As Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Igor Dodon instructed Division General Victor Gaiciuc, his adviser on defense and national security, secretary of the Supreme Security Council of the Republic of Moldova, to speak to our soldiers and wish them to adequately represent our country at the Victory Parade.



“It should be noted that 23 out of 75 military have grandfathers who fought in World War II, so Moldova’s participation in the celebrations is not just a manifestation of solidarity with countries that have a common history with us, but also a direct connection of generations, preserving the memory of our ancestors’ heroism.



I am convinced that the Moldovan officers will demonstrate excellent combat training, teamwork and strict discipline. The national army is one of the most important attributes and pillars of the independent state of the Republic of Moldova,” the President said.



Recall Victory Parade will be held in the Russian capital on June 24. Earlier, Vladimir Putin officially invited Igor Dodon. The President accepted and confirmed his participation.