The Head of State sent a congratulatory message to the President of the United States of America Donald Trump on the occasion of his birthday.



“Please accept on behalf of the people of the Republic of Moldova and on my behalf the warmest congratulations and sincere wishes for health, prosperity and a lot of vitality on the occasion of your birthday. I take this opportunity to express confidence that the relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries, through joint efforts, will essentially develop and strengthen for the benefit of both states and peoples.



Once again, I wish you, dear Mr. President, good health, success and high achievements at the highest state post, and I ask you to accept the assurances of my highest consideration,” the message says.