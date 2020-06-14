On the eve the Head of State sent a congratulatory message to Klaus Werner Johannis on his birthday.



“I take this opportunity to express confidence that the relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries will dynamically develop and strengthen in line with fruitful cooperation for the benefit of both states,” wrote Igor Dodon.



The President of Moldova thanked the Romanian people and Klaus Johannis personally for the support provided to the Republic of Moldova in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. He expressed confidence that the common goal of our countries was to ensure security and increase the welfare of citizens. “I assure you that the Republic of Moldova will continue to make all the necessary efforts to achieve this common goal in the spirit of the strategic partnership established between our states,” said Igor Dodon.



In the end he wished his Romanian colleague health, joy, long years and success in his responsible work.