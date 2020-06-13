Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Urgent! 366 new cases of coronavirus reported in Moldova


On June 13, 366 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Moldova. Information is provided by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.

This is the result after 1,792 tests for the detection of COVID-19 made in the country. Most cases (+138) were registered in Chisinau. By 26 - in Balti and Chadyr-Lung. In total, 11,459 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Moldova. 6,421 people were cured, 398 died.


