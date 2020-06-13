The Chisinau Court of Appeal upheld the arrest warrant for Vladimir Plahotniuc.



The judges rejected the request to cancel the arrest of Plahotniuc, which was filed by his lawyer. All materials will be sent to the competent authorities of the United States for his extradition.



The Appeals Chamber five times rescheduled meetings in the Plahotniuc case at the request of his lawyers. The first meeting on this issue was to be held on May 28.



Recall that on May 22, the court issued an arrest warrant for Plahotniuc. According to it, Vlad Plahotniuc can be arrested for 30 days.