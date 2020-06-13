President Dodon signed decree on involvement of the National Army to combat coronavirus
The President signed a decree giving the right to attract the National Army to combat the spread of coronavirus.
“Taking into account the progress and trends of the epidemiological situation with the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country, in line with the appeal of the National Extraordinary Commission on Public Health, I signed a Decree giving the right to attract the National Army to provide the necessary support to law enforcement agencies in monitoring compliance by individuals and legal entities with measures to prevent and control the spread of infection”, the President said.
Military personnel were involved in these activities during the state of emergency. They also ensured order and security in the quarantined communities and areas.
Опубликовано: 15:23 13/06/2020
