From Monday cafes and restaurants open in Moldova
On the eve, Prime Minister Ion Chicu announced that the HoReCa sector would resume operations on Monday, June 15, but with strictly complying with measures to combat coronavirus.
Otherwise, economic agents will be punished up to the closure of institutions.
“Administrators, economic agents are responsible for organizing their activities in a way to reduce the risks. If the instructions are not followed, the institution will be fined and closed,” said Chicu.
Опубликовано: 15:20 13/06/2020
