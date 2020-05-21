Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Политолог об ответе Игоря Додона Владимиру Воронину: «У вас нет ни воли, ни характера!»
 

Urgent! 366 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova


During the day in Moldova, 366 new cases of infection with the new type of virus were recorded.

This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

Thus, in Moldova, a total of 11,093 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered.


Опубликовано: 17:09 12/06/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Urgent! 133 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
  • Urgent! 50 more confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
  • Urgent! 86 more confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
  • Urgent! 406 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
  • Urgent! 149 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV