Urgent! 366 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
During the day in Moldova, 366 new cases of infection with the new type of virus were recorded.
This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
Thus, in Moldova, a total of 11,093 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered.
Опубликовано: 17:09 12/06/2020
