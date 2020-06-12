President Igor Dodon sees Moldova in 10 years as a prosperous, independent, economically developed country.



“In 10 years, Moldova will be a prosperous country that is not a member of any union either in the East or in the West. It will be independent, economically developed, neutral, territorially integrated, with the Transnistrian problem solved and pursuing a balanced foreign policy, both in the West and in the East. The country where people come to live, many start up a business, because there will be a good business climate. I think this is the future.

I think it’s real,” said Igor Dodon.



On June 23, Moldova marks 30 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Sovereignty.