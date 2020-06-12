President Dodon: Political “tourism” must be stopped
In the framework of “The President Answers” program, Igor Dodon commented on the declaration adopted on the eve by parliament on the condemnation of political “tourism”.
The Head of State noted that such a document was adopted by the legislature for the first time. Igor Dodon emphasized that the most important thing in this declaration is that it says on behalf of the parties that they did not intend to create a government with defectors.
“This is a clear signal to Shor, Candu and the whole group that no one intends to create a government with them. And the Sandu and Nastase parties voted for it. Now I want to see how they, together with these defectors, will sign the document to pass it on to me, so that I appoint a prime minister. You yourself voted yesterday that you would not do this. Now let's see how principled you are. Or a month later, when you buy two more deputies, you think that you will come and say that you didn’t mean it? You have already voted for it. This is fundamentally important in yesterday’s declaration,” he said.
Igor Dodon also noted that he would soon come up with a legislative initiative to make it more difficult for deputies to withdraw from factions following parliamentary elections. “Political “tourism” must be stopped. If we do not, we will always have these “games” in parliament. About 15 people in this parliament - 12-13% of the deputies - have already been “resold” and have switched to other parties. This parliament is no longer in line with the last year’s elections. It must be dissolved, it is necessary to go to the polls so that there is a direct vote of people for specific parties. But before that, changes to the law should be adopted so that these phenomena no longer exist. Otherwise, we will always fight with Plahotniuc, then with Candu, Shor and others,” the Head of State expressed confidence.
Опубликовано: 13:23 12/06/2020
