As part of the program “The President Answers,” Igor Dodon commented on Vlad Plahotniuc’s lawsuit, which will be considered in a court in New York today.



The President noted that he was interested in the position of the Americans.



“Don't you think this is too much? It turns out the US Secretary of State says that this man is involved in something. And you have this one and provide him protection. You do not want to return him back to Moldova, but he is suing you. What are his arguments? Here he stood protecting the West from Russians, Russian tanks, Kozak, etc. Do you know exactly what he promised the Russians? Do you know what documents he handed over to the Russians, what promises he made? Are you sure who you're protecting? This is the main argument, as I understand it, why you keep him there. That he was against the Russians and for the Americans - are you sure about this? I’m not quite, or rather, not at all sure. I think there are documents confirming this. Or do you keep him to use against Dodon in the presidential election? What is your goal, dear partners?” - The President asked.