In the frames of “The President Answers” program the Head of State said that with the help of Candu and Shor, Vladimir Plahotniuc was trying to destabilize the situation in the country in order to avoid criminal liability for the theft of the billion.



“With the help of his tools - Shor and Candu, Plahotniuc wants to destabilize the situation. This has nothing to do with the activities of the Chicu government or the activities of President Dodon. They must get three or four more deputies to say that there is another majority, although no one with Candu and Shor will create it. I’m sure that Maia Sandu and Andrei Nastase have enough intelligence and wisdom to not get involved with the bandits,” said Igor Dodon.



According to the Head of State, the goal is to declare that there is no parliamentary majority, and put pressure on judges, prosecutors, and suspend the criminal case.