Sensational statements came from Igor Dodon. In the framework of the next issue, “The President Answers” the Head of State told was held last June in his office, in which Dmitry Kozak and Vladimir Plahotniuc took part.



“At the beginning of June last year, Plahotniuc, Kozak, and I were sitting in this office. And if you knew that Plahotniuc promised Kozak. The difference is that I do not record people like others. Or maybe someone else recorded it down. Mr. Plahotniuc, are you sure? And if you heard what he promised and what he signed up for,” he said, quoted by Aif.



Igor Dodon also noted that, unlike Plahotniuc, he always said and is saying the same things in the West and in the East openly talking with Americans, Europeans, and Russians.



“I did not tell the Americans that I “hold” the Russians, and the Russians - that I “hold” the Americans. And he played on two fronts, and that is the result,” said Igor Dodon.

