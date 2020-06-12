Over the past two days, record level of COVID-19 have been observed not only in Moldova, but also in the world. This was announced by President Igor Dodon. He explained this fact by removing a number of restrictions in May.



“Throughout the world, the number of cases broke its record. Obviously, this did not bypass Moldova either. The restrictions were lifted, citizens did not comply with the rules. Everyone was shouting - why markets do not open, we have nothing to eat... Everyone began to leave home and the spread of the virus began. At the same time, more tests are being carried out, even for those who do not have symptoms,” the President explained.



“The situation is under control. In March, hospitals were not prepared. We visited about 20 hospitals - doctors are trained, there are supplies, they know what to do, there are places,” said Igor Dodon.



The President of the country proposed several solutions that could improve the situation.



“I think that there is no need to suspend economic activity. Maybe give public sector vacations to reduce the flow of people. In my opinion, there are problems in public transport, the police and the army should intervene. I am sure that we will overcome this point, which is coming after lifting restrictions in May,” the President said.