Urgent! 406 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova


During the day in Moldova, another 406 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded.

This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

Thus, in Moldova, a total of 10,727 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered.


Опубликовано: 17:15 11/06/2020

