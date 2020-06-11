Deputies approved Declaration condemning party defectors and political corruption in parliament. The document was developed by the ruling coalition and voted by all parliamentarians. According to the ruling majority, the political corruption of deputies is aimed at artificially changing forces in parliament and subordinating to group interests.



“Bribery of deputies and political tourism directly hit the proportional representation of political options that are shared by voters who participated in the parliamentary elections. The will of the people is violated, and their aspirations are sold without any embarrassment”, the text of the declaration says.



The authors believe that corruption should be considered as an attempt to usurp power.



“We, members of parliament, disavow the practice of parliamentarians who sell their mandate received from citizens to work for the common good. Please note that political defectors not only destroy the moral and ethical foundations of society, but also negatively affect the political system and processes in the country. Condemning corruption as a phenomenon, including a political one, we declare with all responsibility that we will never vote for the government together with defectors”, the statement says.



Earlier, President Igor Dodon announced that he would propose a bill to parliament prohibiting the political tourism of deputies. The Head of State noted that the presidential initiative should be voted regardless of whether early or regular parliamentary elections were held.